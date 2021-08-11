Vees Scouting Report
Name: Jackson Nieuwendyk
Height: 6’1
Weight: 185pounds
Position: Centre/Wing
Shot: Left
Home: Dallas
Age: 18
Coaching Report
“Jackson is a hard-working, fast -skating forward with an engine that never stops. We believe he will bring a relentless 200-foot game to the Vees, with responsible play and a determined offensive zone effort.”
Player Background
Nieuwendyk played his last two years of hockey in the USHL, with Sioux City. Prior to that, he played his minor hockey for the Dallas Stars Junior program.
His father is NHL Hall of Famer, Joe Nieuwendyk, who played in Dallas for six seasons. For this reason, Jackson is a big Stars fan, and has dreams of also playing in the NHL one day. Jackson considers his Dad to be his biggest inspiration, because of the knowledge that he has passed along to him, and also that his Dad knows how to push him and keep him on track to achieve his hockey goals.
Joe Nieuwendyk won three Stanley Cups and individually was a Conn Smythe Trophy winner (for playoff MVP) and Calder Trophy winner (for rookie of the year.)
Jackson’s house is a busy one, with his mom providing great care, to him, his two sisters, two dogs and five parakeets. Jackson credits his mom, who is from Nanaimo, for being the important car driver to hockey practices, and loving hockey just as much as anyone in the family.
While football is the dominant sport in Dallas, Jackson has loved the city. Hockey has a niche, but it’s fast-growing, and all his best friends are kids he grew up playing the sport with.
Recent Hockey Highlights
“My favourite hockey moment to date was going to the Czech Republic in 2016 for a big hockey tournament for two weeks where I played against some really good players from all over the world,” Nieuwendyk said. “In my last two seasons at Sioux City, my favourite moment was winning a playoff series. My new teammate, Casey McDonald, did knock us out the playoffs last year — I’ll be looking forward to working with him this season.”
Being a Vee
When asked what about playing in Penticton most appeals to him, Nieuwendyk responded, “It’ll be great playing hockey in Canada, in a town where everyone cares about hockey, and the Vees. I can’t wait to be part of the Canadian hockey culture... I think the fans will appreciate my energy and quickness, which I will bring every shift.”