The Penticton Vees extended their win streak to four games after their 2-1 come from behind shootout victory over the Cranbrook Bucks, Saturday at Western Financial Place.
The Vees (34-3-0-0) picked up their third come from behind win of the season and their third in four games against the Bucks.
Thomas Pichette scored the game-winner in the fifth-round of the shootout. In just his second game back from injury. The 19-year-old put his wrist shot underneath the crossbar to seal the win for Penticton.
Luca Di Pasquo was excellent in the shootout, as he stopped four of five shooters, including the last three he faced. Di Pasquo stopped 19 of 20 shots in 65 minutes of work.
After a scoreless first period, the Bucks broke the ice in the middle frame. Cranbrook captain Rhys Bentham put the home team ahead at 14:11 on a point shot that found its way through traffic and past Di Pasquo on the stick side. The goal was reviewed for potential goalie interference, but the play wasn’t overturned. Penticton was down a goal after 40 minutes despite outshooting Cranbrook 17-3 in the second.
Jackson Nieuwendyk finally solved Bucks’ goaltender Nathan Airey eight minutes into the third period. The 20-year-old took a cross-ice pass from Bradly Nadeau and broke down the left wing and snapped the puck over Airey’s glove. His 15th goal of the season tied the game 1-1 at 8:16.
After being outshot 10-7 in the first period, the Vees outshot the Bucks 33-8 over the final two periods. The two teams each had two shots in the five minute three-on-three overtime period.
In the shootout, each team scored once in the first three rounds. Aydar Suniev scored in the second round to tie things up after the Vees fell behind. After Kellen Hjartarson missed for Cranbrook, Thomas Pichette scored the shootout winner in the bottom of the fifth round.
GAME NOTES
Penticton handed the Bucks their first loss of the season when leading after two periods. Before Saturday’s game, Cranbrook was 18-0-0-0 when leading after 40 minutes. The Vees improved to 2-0 in the shootout. Their other shootout win came back on Nov. 12, at Trail. Luca Di Pasquo now has an .875 shoot save percentage; he has stopped seven of eight shots.
GAME STATS
Final Score: 2-1, Vees (Shootout)
Shots: 43-20, Vees
Vees Scoring: Nieuwendyk
Vees PP: 0/3
Vees PK: 2/2
Three Stars:
Nathan Airey (CRA)
Rhys Bentham (CRA)
Jackson Nieuwendyk
Attendance: 2,345
Next Game: Friday, Feb. 3 at Surrey Eagles, 7:15 pm