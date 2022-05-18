NANAIMO — Stefano Bottini’s goal at 2:55 in sudden-victory overtime lifted Penticton Vees to a 3-2 win over Nanaimo Clippers in BCHL playoff hockey action, Tuesday.
The win gives the Vees a commanding 3-0 lead in the best-of-seven Fred Page Cup championship, emblematic of junior A hockey supremacy in B.C.
Frank Djurasevic and Josh Nadeau also scored in the win. Jeremie Payant and Keighan Gerrie replied for the home team.
The Vees outshot the home team 39-21. Kaeden Lane was again the winning goalie with 19 saves. Cooper Black stopped 36 shots for the Clippers.
The fourth game in the series is Wednesday, May 18 in Nanaimo. A fifth game, if needed, will be Friday at the South Okanagan Events Centre, beginning at 7 p.m.