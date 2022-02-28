Penticton Vees pulled six points ahead of Salmon Arm Silverbacks in the battle for first place overall in the BCHL junior hockey league with two victories this past weekend.
The Vees (36-7-0-2) beat Merritt Centennials 5-2 at home, Friday and Vernon Vipers 4-0 on Sunday in Vernon.
Salmon Arm (32-8-3-1), meanwhile, posted two crucial wins over third-place Prince George Spruce Kings (25-11-3-8) on the weekend — 4-3 on Friday and 3-2 Saturday, both at home. The Vees have played one more game than Salmon Arm.
The Vees travel to Merritt on Wednesday and host Prince George, Friday at 7 p.m.
West Kelowna Warriors (27-15-1-0) were idle on the weekend and resume action Wednesday in Wenatchee, Wash. and Thursday in Trail. The Warriors return home Saturday at 7 p.m. against Prince George.
VEES 5 CENTENNIALS 2
On Friday, Josh Nadeau had two goals in the victory. Aydar Suniev, Jackson Nieuwendyk and Luc Wilson added singles. Ben Ward and Ashton Taylor replied for Merritt. Carter Serhyenko was the winning goalie with 20 saves. Jackson Baker was exceptional in Merritt’s net stopping 54 of 59 shots including 21 in the third period.
VEES 4 VIPERS 0
Kaeden Lane made 19 saves in posting his sixth shutout of the season. Frank Djurasevic, Owen Simpson, Stefano Bottini and Adam Eisele scored in the win.