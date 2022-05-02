The Summerland Senior Men’s Golf league is back in full swing as this week’s play featured a team event counting two net score per hole.
The winning team with 90 points included Bryce Parker,Ted Gamracy, Don Michiel and Ken Bridgeman.
Second place with 87 points was the team of Jim Haddrell, Chuck Harman, Denis Wright and Fred Par.
Third place with 85 points went to Bob Fortune, Ken Blower, Gord Young and Mike Van Tighem.
Fourth place with 83 points by countback went to Greg Flook, Stu Macaulay, Sandy McDowell and Rick Drewnisz.
Five players shared the deuce pot, Warren Julien, Gene Benner, Dave Carleton, Mike Van Tighem and Ken Blower.