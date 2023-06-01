In an effort to cut down on the number of regular season games decided by a shootout, the B.C. Hockey League is changing its overtime format for the 2023-24.
The move was approved last week at the BCHL’s annual general meeting.
Beginning next season, teams will play 10 minutes of three-on-three overtime before moving on to a shootout.
Since 2018, teams have played just five minutes of three-on-three before moving on to a shootout. The BCHL says 42% of games that went to overtime under the old format still required a shootout.
Also at the AGM, Gretchen Littler of the Wenatchee Wild was named the BCHL’s marketer of the year and Cranbrook Bucks owner Nathan Lieuwen was named the BCHL’s executive of the year.
Finally, Lieuwen and Bliss Littler from the Wild were named to the league’s executive committee, where they’ll join other team governors from Penticton, Salmon Arm, Alberni Valley, Trail and Victoria.
The BCHL announced earlier this month it’s withdrawing from Hockey Canada and operating as an independent league starting with the 2023-24 campaign.