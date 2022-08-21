The Okanagan endured another heatwave Wednesday through Friday. Hot, hot, hot.
Even an outdoorsman like Shuswap buddy Phil commented: “Just got in following a very hot ride on the KVR above Naramata Bench.”
The Sheriff and Constant Companion Carmen did three morning cycles Friday through Sunday: along the north end of the Okanagan Rail Trail, in downtown Kelowna, to Paul’s Tomb and through Rutland.
Our Sunday morning leader Jim (and buddy Jerry) always take us to places we’ve heard of but never explored. Edith Gay Wetland in Rutland, for example. What a cool oasis on a hot day. It has aseball fields, pickleball courts, playground, washroom and trails at 305 Moyer Rd.
Edith Gay, born on Dec. 24, 1893, became the first leader (Brown Owl) of Rutland Girl Guides in 1922. She taught Sunday school and served as
secretary treasurer at the Rutland Methodist Church, had a special love for animals and became involved with the SPCA, according to Robert M. Hayes in his history column for the Okanagan Newspaper Group.
In 1962, a new minor baseball league needed a playing field so in 1965, she donated the family’s 20-acre pasture on the south corner of what is now Fitzpatrick and Rutland roads to the city for a children’s playground. She also donated land for Rutland United Church. In 1972, she was Rutland’s Citizen of the Year and was made a life member of the SPCA that year.
On Thursday, leader Jerry toured us around the Mission, East Kelowna and Sutherland Hills, stopping to check out the City of Kelowna’s construction of an extension to the Abbott Street Active Transportation Corridor from Kelowna General Hospital south.
—————
It’s almost time to welcome back spawning kokanee. So the City of Kelowna will hold its annual Kokanee Salmon Festival 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Sept. 10 at Mission Creek Regional Park, Springfield and Durnin roads.
This free, family event includes: guided walks with interpreters along the spawning channel, Syilx knowledge keepers sharing the kokanee’s significance in their culture, local entertainers, ‘fishy’ displays and nature-inspired activities.
As parking is limited through the Leckie Road park entrance, organizers are recommending the use of alternate transportation such as bicycles and Kelowna Regional Transit, which stops right outside the park.
One of the booths will be manned by the Central Okanagan Naturalists Club which will launch its fall meeting schedule on Sept. 13.
A free Welcome the Kokanee event is at Hardy Falls Regional Park south of Peachland at 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. on Aug. 27.
Regional park interpreters will have displays, information about the life cycle of kokanee salmon and will guide walks along Deep Creek. Representatives from GoFishBC and WildSafeBC Central Okanagan will also be on hand to answer questions.
—————
A safety reminder that a 1.7-kilometre section of the Mission Creek Greenway recreational trail remains closed until the end of the month.
Heavy equipment and crews are working from the Scenic Canyon entrance at Hollywood Road South upstream past the Smoothing Stones Bridge repairing quite a bit of damage/ washouts on the trail, and repairing rip-rap protection near the Friends, Cedar and Smoothing Stone bridges. Other sections of the Greenway are not affected and remain open for visitors.
The regional board has reallocated $149,350 from two previously-approved projects for Glen Canyon Regional Park for the emergency repairs and cover the costs of insurance deductibles for the flood-damaged sections.
—————
For the first time in Spartan Race history, the North American Championship will be held in Canada on Aug. 27-28 at Big White Ski Resort but volunteers are needed.
“We beat out a lot of other venues in North America in bidding for this event, and we can’t wait to show the athletes everything the Okanagan has to offer, including our volunteer spirit,” said Trevor Hanna, Big White’s vice-president of hospitality.
“This is a huge event, sure to draw hundreds, if not thousands, of athletes,” he said, and there are a lot of perks to becoming a volunteer, including free ice cream, Spartan volunteer T-shirt, snacks and festival entry on the day you volunteer. Full-day volunteers also get a $60 merchandise credit, winter skull cap and either a volunteer hoodie or vest. Go to: volunteer@spartan.com.
—————
At Silver Star Mountain Resort, $5 Fox Fridays are back 6-7 p.m. every Friday until Sept. 2.
Registration is at the ticket office 3-5 p.m. Awards will be held after the last racer finishes. And alpine wildflowers are
popping up everywhere.
—————
A reminder about the summer contest.
Colleen MacDonald, author of Let’s Go Biking Okanagan and Beyond, is willing to award a copy of her guidebook (or e-copy if you like) or one of her Let’s Go Biking neck warmer-coolers to someone who describes their “Favourite Hot Summer’s Day Ride” as a way of sharing summer route ideas with everyone.
“I think the Sheriff would be mostly interested in the Okanagan ones, but I’d be interested in hearing from people all over B.C.,” said MacDonald from her Lower Mainland home.
You can email the Sheriff with your thoughts at: jp.squire@ telus.net. If you would like to share them with MacDonald, her email is: colleenmacd@gmail.com.
J.P. Squire, aka the Hiking, Biking, Kayaking and Horseback-riding Sheriff, is a retired journalist. Email: jp.squire@telus.net