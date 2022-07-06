Perhaps you have forgotten that Penticton has lawn bowling seven days a week all year round and it is great fun.
Time to spend a couple of hours in the summer sun socializing with fun people and getting some exercise. In the winter, we are bowling indoors and having more fun and games.
Really, it is the best value with a year-round membership of $175 ($75 students) to keep you entertained every day of the year. Furthermore, we have just added a $10 ($5 students) drop-in fee if you feel you are not quite ready to commit.
We know you will be hooked after a couple of games. No experience necessary, just show up and we will get you started. Once you get going you can always take a couple of our free coaching lessons to up your game.
We welcome anyone 15 years to 100 years. Students think of all the fun you could have on the greens this summer with your friends. Time to get competitive, tournaments are always on the go. We provide the bowls for the first year so all you really need is membership fee or drop in fee.
Bowling times:
• Sunday, Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday: 9.30 a.m. start
• Monday, Wednesday, Friday: 6.30 p.m. start
We suggest you get to the club a half hour before start time as the teams are randomly picked before the game.
Drop in any time for a game. See you on the green, fun times to be had.
Visit our website : Pentictonlawnbowl.com