Without even playing a regular-season game for the Penticton Vees, one of its defenceman has committed to a big U.S. school for the 2021-22 campaign.
The B.C. Hockey League club announced this week that defenceman Philippe Chapleau will lace up his skates next fall for St. Lawrence University in Canton, N.Y., which plays in Division 1 of the National Collegiate Athletic Conference.
Chapleau, 20, joined the Vees in late November following the team’s Okanagan Cup victory after being acquired from the Longueuil College-Francais in the Quebec Junior Hockey League in exchange for future considerations.
“I feel incredibly grateful to have the chance to continue my hockey career at St. Lawrence,” said Chapleau.
“I want to thank my family and coaches who have supported me throughout my career and a special thank-you to the Vees organization, who allowed me to realize my dream of playing college hockey.”
The five-foot-eight, 165-pounder notched 21 goals and 113 assists for 134 points in 132 games played over three seasons with his hometown team.
Chapleau also scored four points for Team Canada East in the 2019 World Junior A Challenge.
The BCH board of governors is expected to decide this week if it will stage an abbreviated regular season in hub setups this spring, pending approval from public health officials.