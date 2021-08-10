SUMMERLAND — The Kootenay International Junior Hockey League (KIJHL) has come to an official partnership agreement with InStat Hockey for the 2021-22 hockey season.
InStat is used by league and federation offices, coaches, scouts and management as a data and communication tool assisting in coaching processes, player development, statistical analysis and video scouting. At the team level, coaches and players can receive detailed game-by-game analytical reports, player shifts, and emailed web links all corresponding to data-specific video.
“The KIJHL’s partnership with InStat will directly benefit the development of our players and provide valuable resources to our coaches and team staff,” says KIJHL commissioner Jeff Dubois. “From game preparation and review to analytics, scouting and player promotion, InStat’s suite of tools will provide our clubs with a competitive advantage on and off the ice.”
With InStat, coaches will receive team statistics and individual player data for each game, including time on ice, shots, scoring chances, faceoffs, hits, saves, and more advanced stats such as CORSI and xG. The league and its teams will also have the ability to use the video of teams and players from various professional, collegiate, junior and youth programs worldwide, for the purpose of scouting and player development.
“We are extremely pleased to partner with the KIJHL and their organizations. This is an excellent developmental league, and we hope our services will become an asset to each team’s everyday operations, from management down to the players. I want to thank commissioner Jeff Dubois for his efforts in bringing InStat in as one of the league’s partners,” Mark Yates, COO of InStat North America, said.
InStat Sport, founded in 2007, is a leading provider of performance analysis services in football/soccer, basketball and ice hockey. Ice hockey clients of InStat range from the top North American and European professional, collegiate, junior and youth hockey leagues and teams in both men’s and women’s hockey. For more information regarding the InStat platform and range of services, visit www.instatsport.com.