The following are the Penticton Vees award winners for 2022-23, announced Sunday.
Making Cents Bookkeeping MVP: Bradly Nadeau
BC Hockey Hall of Fame Rookie of the Year: Aydar Suniev
Game Time Sports Leading Scorer: Bradly Nadeau
Lang Vineyards Unsung Hero: Jackson Nieuwendyk
Sherwood Brand Solutions Most Improved Player: Owen Simpson
Penticton Alumni Hockey Club Best Defenceman: Frank Djurasevic
Murray GM Best Conditioned Athlete: Luca Di Pasquo
Canadian Tire Robert Skinner Courage: Ryan Hopkins
Tim Hortons Most Inspirational: Josh Nadeau
Home Hardware Academic Award: Beanie Richter
Chamberlain Property Group Most Popular: Spencer Smith
Elliott Row Fan Favourite: Bradly & Josh Nadeau