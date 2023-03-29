The Nadeau brothers

Brothers Josh (left) and Bradley Nadeau are the Penticton Vee's explosive duo who are tearing up the BC Hockey League scoring stats.

 Mark Brett/Local Journalism Initiative

The following are the Penticton Vees award winners for 2022-23, announced Sunday.

Making Cents Bookkeeping MVP: Bradly Nadeau

BC Hockey Hall of Fame Rookie of the Year: Aydar Suniev

Game Time Sports Leading Scorer: Bradly Nadeau

Lang Vineyards Unsung Hero: Jackson Nieuwendyk

Sherwood Brand Solutions Most Improved Player: Owen Simpson

Penticton Alumni Hockey Club Best Defenceman: Frank Djurasevic

Murray GM Best Conditioned Athlete: Luca Di Pasquo

Canadian Tire Robert Skinner Courage: Ryan Hopkins

Tim Hortons Most Inspirational: Josh Nadeau

Home Hardware Academic Award: Beanie Richter

Chamberlain Property Group Most Popular: Spencer Smith

Elliott Row Fan Favourite: Bradly & Josh Nadeau

