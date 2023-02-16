The West Kelowna Indigenous Policing Services, Westbank First Nation Community members including representatives from Chief and Counsel, Westbank First Nations youths, and representatives from City of West Kelowna including Mayor Gord Milsom, will be participating in a friendly basketball game against grade 8 students at Cst. Neil Bruce School today (Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023) at 4 p.m.
Community members, parents and elders are invited to attend and enjoy this community event. Spectators are being asked to bring a non-perishable food item that will be later donated to the local food bank of West Kelowna.