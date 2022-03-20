The season is over for Osoyoos Coyotes.
Revelstoke Grizzlies swept the Coyotes in four straight games, including a 3-2 win Saturday, to advance to the KIJHL championship.
On Saturday, Carter Bettenson’s goal at 5:26 in the third period stood as the winner. Owen Chamberland and Cole Berg also scored in the win. Alex Ochitwa and Jack Henderson replied for Osoyoos.
Brandon Weare posted the win in net making 39 saves. Kenny Gerow made 32 saves in the Osoyoos net including stopping a Luke Aston penalty shot in the second period.
On Friday, Revelstoke won 3-1 with Berg, Brady Augot and Jacob Smith scoring in the win. Blake Astorino scored the lone Osoyoos goal. Weare made 39 saves in posting the win in net. Gerow stopped 31 shots for Osoyoos.
Revelstoke now awaits the winner of Kimberley Dynamiters and Nelson Leafs. That series is presently tied 2-2.