This week’s format in the Summerland Senior Men’s Golf League was a team event counting two-net scores per hole.
The winning team with 89 points was Bill Webster, Bruce Hammond, Harvey King and Sam Par.
Second place with 87 points by count back went to Dave Carleton, Bob Tamblyn, Gord Young and Harvey Mitchler.
In third place also with 85 points was the team of Warren Julien, Stew Macaulay, Martin Nisbet and Tom Newton.
Fourth place with 84 points went to Jim Haddrell, Stan Brock, Alf Vaagen and Bob Dickeson.
Six players shared the deuce pot with Warren Julien scoring a pair and Bill Caros with an eagle two on the par four sixth hole