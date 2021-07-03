Novice mountain bikers now have their own area at Big White thanks to a $200,000 provincial grant.
The Beginner Skills Park offers a safe and stress-free environment for entry-level mountain bikers to gain confidence before entering the main park, resort officials say.
“Mountain biking can be an intimidating sport to try, and this new feature at Big White will make it more accessible to everyone,” Kat Bensler, resort biking manager, said in a release.
The beginner park opened on Canada Day, which was also the start of Big White’s summer season.
Silver Star at Vernon and Sun Peaks near Kamloops also received grants of $200,000 to diversify on-mountain attractions as a way of speeding the recovery from the financial effects of COVID-19.