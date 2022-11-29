Mickhel Patterson's driving layup as time expired led the Hazy Ales (2-3) to a 57-55 win over the previously undefeated IPAs (4-1) in Lake City Men's League play at Unisus School in Summerland last week.
Jonathan Laybolt scored 23 points to lead the winners. Daniel Briscoe chipped in 12 points and Moe Kesbeh 11 for the Hazy Ales.
Ethan Williams led the IPAs with 24 points. Jas Dhaliwal had nine points and Nick Yaniw added eight points.
In the night's other game, Josh Bibbs poured in 22 points and Adam Rogers added 13 points to lead the Stouts (3-2) to a 53-43 win over the Lagers (1-4). Rob Bergen and JJ Allison led the Lagers with 13 points each. Blake Travers added eight.
Play resumes tonight with the Hazy Ales (2-3) taking on the Stouts (3-2) at 6 p.m., followed by the IPAs (4-1) meeting the Lagers (1-4) at 7:15 p.m.