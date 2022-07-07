Penticton Lawn Bowling Club members Robert Gabert and Brad Edwards with the trophy they won in the men’s doubles category of Interior Lawn Bowling Association playdowns staged in June in Kamloops. It’s been more than 20 years since a team from Penticton won the title. The local club is getting ready for its Bonney Cup mixed doubles tournament this coming weekend with players expected from around the B.C. Interior.
