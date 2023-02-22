Penticton Vees forward Josh Nadeau has been named the third star of the week by the B.C. Hockey League.
Nadeau, 19, recorded nine points in games Friday, Saturday and Monday.
He now has 80 points – 27 goals and 53 assists – on the season, two back of brother Bradly Nadeau, who leads all BCHL scorers. Their teammate, Aydar Suniev, is third with 68 points.
The Vees (39-3-0-1) will try to extend their unbeaten streak to five games when the Wenatchee Wild (22-20-1-2) visit the South Okanagan events Centre on Friday at 7 p.m.
The top two stars of the week were both goalies.
First star went to Eli Pulver of the Surrey Eagles, who stopped 79 of 81 shots fired at him in two games last weekend, plus recorded a shutout.
The second star was Alberni Valley goaltender Hobie Hedqust, who surrendered just two goals on 71 shots in two weekend games.