Lake City Basketball wrapped up two of its fall youth leagues with a Championship Sunday event on Nov. 20 at Okanagan College in Penticton.
In the All Star Division for players in Grades 8 and 9, the Mavs opened up a close game in the second half to win 55-40 over the Heat. Players of the game were Josh Jordan and Devin Panaich.
The Nuggets beat the Sixers 89-61 in the consolation final. Kai Rippy and Cole Reade were recognized as players of the game.
In the G-League for players in Grades 10-12, the Celtics eked out a 62-60 win over the Warriors in the championship game. Peter Kunka and Dilshaan Dhaliwal were players of the game.
Raptors topped the Bucks 48-38 in the consolation final with Ethan Potash and Troy Isaacs chosen players of the game.
The leagues drew players from Penticton, Summerland, Oliver, Keremeos, Kaleden and Grand Forks.
"It's such a great experience for kids to compete with players from other communities and schools,” said Lake City director Chris Terris.
“The last few years, we've noticed a much healthier competitiveness when these players now face each other on their school teams because they've played together in our youth programs and club teams."
Volunteer coaches this fall included Matt Raimondo, Richard Lyte, Kevin Frempong, Rob Bergen, Leo Kerrigan, Mishak Potash, Hayden General, Josh Heinrich, Logan Cripps, Bradyn Johnson and Trent Flegel.
Lake City is running its Rookie (Grades 2-4) and Pro (Grades 5-7) leagues again beginning in January at Okanagan College but space is limited. For more information, visit www.lakecitybasketball.weebly.com.