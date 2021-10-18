The top team in the Penticton Minor Hockey Association won its own tournament this past weekend.
Members of the U18 Wildstone Construction Group Tier 2 Vees downed Terrace 3-1 in the championship game on Sunday afternoon at Memorial Arena.
The 12-team tournament included three days of play at all four Penticton arenas.
The home team went 2-0-1 in the round robin to secure a berth in Sunday morning’s semi-final, which saw them skate to a 5-2 win over their city rivals on the Okanagan Hockey Academy’s U17 prep team.