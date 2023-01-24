Seven former members of the Penticton Vees are in the running for this year’s Hobey Baker Memorial Award that recognizes the top player in U.S. college hockey.
The award program this week unveiled a list of 80 finalists, from whom a winner will be selected in part through online voting. The field will be narrowed to 10, then three, with the winner announced April 7.
The former Vees vying for the honour are: Ben Brar (Merrimack), Grant Cruikshank (St. Cloud State), Andre Ghantous (Northern Michigan), Nick Leivermann (Notre Dame), Yaniv Perets (Quinnipiac), Massimo Rizzo (Denver) and David Silye (Minnesota State).