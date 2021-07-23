The Penticton Vees Hockey Club is pleased to announce the commitment of defenseman Ryan Hopkins (’02) for the 2021/22 season.
Hopkins, 17, comes out west for the first time in his hockey career after playing all of his minor hockey in Eastern Canada, including suiting up for Stanstead College in Quebec during the 2019/20 season. The 6’2”, 172-pound defender posted 8 goals and 23 assists for 31 points during a 58-game season before being unable to play in the 2020/21 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Lundenburg, Nova Scotia native played two seasons of bantam hockey before heading to Quebec, playing with the Western Hurricanes and South Shore Lumberjacks while being named to the Nova Scotia Major Bantam Hockey League’s (NSMBHL) Rookie All-Star Team during the 2017/18 season.
“I’m super excited for the season in Penticton to get going,” commented Hopkins, “It’s going to be great to play in front of such an amazing fan base. I can’t wait to get there and get everything going.”
The Vees would like to welcome Ryan and his family to the organization as well as the South Okanagan.
The Vees will begin their 2021/22 season on Friday, October 8th in renewing a historic rivalry against the Vernon Vipers at the South Okanagan Events Centre. Season tickets for the upcoming campaign are now available to purchase with ticket packages available for as low as $9 per game. Contact Director of Ticketing and Merchandise Laura Carleton by phone at (250) 493-8337 ext. 4 as well as email at laura@pentictonvees.ca.