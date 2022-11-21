The IPAs improved to 4-0 with a 57-48 win over the Stouts in Lake City Basketball's men's League play last week.
West Kelowna's Ethan Williams led the winners with 34 points. Nick Yaniw chipped in with seven points for the IPAs. Josh Bibbs led the Stouts (2-2) with 23 points.
In the week's other game, Jonathan Laybolt had 22 points and Daniel Briscoe 20 to pace the Hazy Ales (1-3) to a 57-50 win over the Lagers. Moe Kesbeth added 12 points for the winners. Tom Edis led the Lagers (1-3) with 17 points. Greg Lewis, Marek Smith and JJ Allison all scored eight points in the loss.
Play resumes on Nov. 23 with IPAs taking on the Hazy Ales at 6 p.m. and Lagers looking for their second win of the year against the Stouts at 7:15 p.m.
A few spots will open for interested players in the second half of the season starting in January. Any interested players should email lake.city.hoops@gmail.com.