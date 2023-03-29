After losing a teammate in a car crash on the eve of the Coy Cup provincial championship, the Penticton Silver Bullets senior men’s hockey team has bowed out of the tournament.
“On Sunday, we lost a beloved teammate, brother, son and uncle, Morton Johnston. We are absolutely devastated, and will not be attending the Coy Cup this year out of respect for Mort and his family,” said the club in a statement Monday.
“As soon as possible, we will be holding a charity game for anyone that wants to play, and will be donating all funds to help cover the expenses his family has amid this difficult time. We love you, Mort.”
Johnston, 25, also served as assistant coach of the Princeton Posse, which played Sunday night in his honour and advanced to the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League’s playoff championship series.
Johnston suited up for four seasons with the Posse, his hometown club, from 2014-18 and notched 64 points in 159 regular season games.
More recently, he found a home on the Silver Bullets, a club that was reawakened this year after a 30-year hiatus from senior men’s amateur hockey.
The Silver Bullets found their legs this past season in an independent division alongside the Powell River Kings and Rossland Warriors, and played their way into the Coy Cup, which runs Tuesday through Thursday in Quesnel.
Just three teams – Dawson Creek, Terrace and Quesnel – will now compete for the Cup, which dates back to 1922 and represents supremacy in B.C. senior men’s hockey.