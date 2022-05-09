Michel Perrault was the winner in this week’s action of the Summerland Senior Men’s golf league with a net 70.
The format this week was individual play counting the best net score. Due to cold and rainy weather, there were only two flights.
Second place went to Mike Van Tighem with 73. Third place by countback went to Garth Humphreys with a 75. Don Walker was fourth, also with 75.
The second flight winner by countback was Martin Bouchard with a net 73. Ed Helgason was second, also with 73. Third place, also by countback, with a net 74 was Rick Drewnisz. Earl Edmundson was fourth with a 74.
Five players shared the deuce pot, Andy Webster, Frank Davie, Cory Herschmuller, Mike Van Tighem and Martin Bouchard.