Ted Gamracy was the lone player to break par in Summerland Senior Men’s golf action last week.
Competing in the third flight, Gamracy fired a low-net 71 that was the best of the bunch on Aug. 30.
Sam Elias with a 72 was the runner-up in the third flight, while Art Ecker and Terry McKay tied for third with respective scores of 73 by countback.
Gene Benner won the first flight with a 72 by countback. Greg Flook was second at 72, followed by Peter Schnurr (73) and Glen Brown (74 by countback).
Glenn Steinke scored a 73 by countback to win the third flight. The runners-up were Gordon Long (73), Bob Dickeson (74 by countback) and Rick Drewnisz (74).
Three players – Steinke, Hellard and Eamon Doherty – shared the deuce pot.