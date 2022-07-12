For Sean Dougherty, his summer homecoming trip from Chile was all for a 153-kilometre bike ride and a bit of holiday.
Dougherty is the former director of the Dominion Radio Astrophysical Observatory in Kaleden. He returned home to join 3,000 other cyclists in Sunday’s 2022 Okanagan Granfondo.
“I haven’t been back for five years and I just wanted to come back and do the bike race,” said Doughtery, standing with his bicycle on Main Street just prior to the race start at 6:30 a.m.
“We still have our house in Kaleden so it was also a chance to catch up with old friends.”
He is currently working as director at the ALMA observatory in Chile in the Atacama Desert at a elevation of just over 5,000 metres. The observatory has the largest telescope in the world.
After finishing the grandfondo (153 kilometres) race in a time of just over four-and-a-half hours — along the roads of his old stomping grounds in the White Lake area — he had just one word for his two-wheeled adventure: “Awesome.”
He finished in 12th place out of 245 entrants in the 60-69 age category.
There were 1,572 men and women in the granfondo portion and about the same number combined in the other three divisions of 121 km, 85 km and 48 km.
According to organizers, 82% of the riders were from B.C. but other countries represented included the U.S., Brazil, Australia and Germany.
For Ben Bounds of Nelson, this year’s Granfondo was his first ever and he was all smiles after completing the mediofondo event (85km).
“I did it in under four hours, so at 78 years of age, I’m just super happy,” said Bounds. “I’ve been waiting for this race for two years and I just kept getting older so I was a little worried about how I was going to do.
“It was just beautiful out there and really exciting. These young guys don’t realize that when you get to my age, you can still do these things.”
He finished in 19th spot out of 50 competitors in the 70-79 age category.
Paul Sutton of Squamish was just pleased to make it to race day after discovering a hole in his tire after doing the Summerland descent down Highway 97.
“It didn’t inspire a lot confidence so I’m very glad I’m here,” said Sutton as he fixed his tire Sunday morning before the race start. “I really enjoy riding in a group and seeing the terrain, it’s amazing, really nice here.”
Registration is now open for the 11th annual Okanagan Granfondo scheduled for July 9, 2023.
To view a complete set of race results from all four races visit: okanagangranfondo.com