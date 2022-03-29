Hockey fans are invited to a Party on the Plaza outside the South Okanagan Events Centre on Thursday ahead of the start of the Penticton Vees’ first-round playoff matchup against the Trail Smoke Eaters.
The party, set for 5-7 p.m., is being sponsored by Chamberlain Property Group. Thanks to the generosity of other local groups and businesses, visitors of all ages can expect interactive activities, samples, give-aways and face painting, all at no charge.
Game 2 is set for Friday at 7 p.m., before the best-of-seven series shifts back to Trail for Games 3 and 4. Game 5, if necessary, will be played April 7 at the SOEC.