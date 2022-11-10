No save they make on the ice this season will match the save the Penticton Vees’ goaltending duo made last week.
The pair, Luca Di Pasquo and Hank Levy, had just stepped into the sauna at the Penticton Community Centre on afternoon of Nov. 2 when they noticed another patron who appeared to be in distress.
“There was an older gentleman, totally unconscious. You could just tell he was out of it,” said Di Pasquo in an interview Thursday.
Other sauna patrons told the goalies the man had been asleep for an hour, “and that was kind of concerning, obviously,” added Di Pasquo.
Levy, however, noticed the man appeared to be drooling and was surprised others in the sauna didn’t seem alarmed.
“You don’t want to bug someone either in the sauna, I guess, so maybe (the other patrons) thought he was minding his own business,” said Levy. “We started nudging him and he wasn’t responding, so we just took it upon ourselves to carry him out.”
The pair hauled the man to the pool deck, where lifeguards started first-aid while awaiting the arrival of first responders.
The netminders, who were told later the man would make a full recovery, downplayed their part in the rescue effort.
“It was just nice to play that small role in helping out,” said Di Pasquo.
The 19-year-old native of Livonia, Mich., in his first season with the Vees.
He has compiled a 12-0 record to go with a 0.924 save percentage and league-best 1.66 goals-against average. The six-foot, 200-pounder is committed to the Michigan State Spartans.
Levy, 20, hails from Salt Lake City, Utah, and is a perfect 4-0 in his first season with the Vees. He boasts a 0.901 save percentage and 2.24 goals-against average.
The Vees will put their 16-0 start on the line Friday night against the Vernon Vipers.
Di Pasquo acknowledged feeling a bit of pressure to keep the winning streak alive, while at the same time is trying to keep it in perspective with the regular season not even half over yet.
“At this point, it’s just taking it game by game,” he said. “If you put too much pressure on yourself, it’s going to bite you in the butt.”