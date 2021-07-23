The winning team in the Summerland Senior Men’s Golf League this week was Michel Perrault, Dave Smith, Jerry Sauve and Al Thomas.
Using a foxtrot scoring system, the foursome scored 103 points.
Second place with 100 points was Greg Flook, Bruce Hammond, Dave Hellard and George Carswell.
Third place with 95 points went to Garth Humphries, Ken Bridgeman, Nick Coe and Rick Drewnisz.
Fourth place by countback with 94 points was Dave Carleton, Glen Steinke, Wayne Cybak and Bob Tamblyn.
Seven players shared the deuce pot with Bruce Hammond scoring a pair.