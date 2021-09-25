Sometimes, you have to travel to distant points to discover that outdoor enthusiasts there share the same interests as those of us in the Okanagan Valley.
The Sheriff and Constant Companion Carmen have cycled the Galloping Goose Regional Trail many times. This 55-kilometre recreational trail from Victoria to the abandoned mining town of Leechtown near Sooke was created in 1987 on the former right-of-way of the Canadian National Railway which connected the two towns from 1922 to 1931.
Only 13 kilometres or one quarter of its total length is paved so it is remarkably similar in total distance and paved portion to the magnificent Okanagan Rail Trail but it doesn’t have the undeniable attributes of three lakes (plus the close proximity of Okanagan Lake at the south end).
With that in mind, our recent week in Parksville on Vancouver Island proved illuminating as we cycled the seven-kilometre Coombs to Parksville Rail Trail. Opened for use in late 2016, this three-metre-wide, level and accessible gravel path follows the south side of the abandoned E&N tracks.
Checking out a Parksville bike shop, the Sheriff discovered a posting by Friends of Rail Trails Vancouver Island (FORT-VI) which wants to see the E&N rails/ties removed and the rail line turned into a multi-use active transportation trail from Victoria to Courtney “in the same way as the highly successful Galloping Goose and Kettle Valley trails.”
With detailed routes prepared by our Pleasure on Bikes Facebook guide Kent, we also checked out:
— The Qualicum to Parksville Trail, a moderate 13-kilometre route primarily used for running, nature trips and biking between Parksville and Qualicum Beach.
— Top Bridge Regional Trail, a five-kilometre trail connecting Rathtrevor Beach Provincial Park with the Top Bridge Crossing, an exciting pedestrian-cyclist suspension bridge.
— A bike ride to Cumberland Lake Regional Park on the shore of Comox Lake and to Cumberland.
— Cycling the challenging hills of Hornby, Denman and Gabriola island loops. Ferries to Hornby and Denman take only 10 minutes, and Gabriola only 20 minutes, so you can maximize exploring their rural agricultural settings.
— And on our own, we cycled a wet beach almost a kilometre out into the Strait of Georgia from Rathtrevor at low tide.
—————
Members of the Pleasure on Wheels Facebook group cycled the Myra Canyon on Tuesday but when they extended their outing south of June Springs Road, they found so many potholes and puddles that they turned back.
The Thompson Okanagan Tourism Association, Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen and Recreation Sites and Trails BC are doing surface improvements to three kilometres and 20 sections of the Kettle Valley Rail Trail between Bellevue Creek Trestle and Chute Lake through Sept. 30.
“I’m going to be going up there soon. We need to assess the section north of the Bellevue trestle,” said Mike Overend, TOTA director of destination development and key organizer for the project.
—————
Reader Pauline’s feedback on last weekend’s column: “Summer of 2003, before we moved out west, we camped at Powell River and found Inland Lake for a much-needed swim. FYI: We met the guy and his folks who pioneered the building of that wonderful accessible gravel trail around the lake. He was in a wheelchair and camping there. We were so impressed with their work as most ‘accessible-by-wheelchair trails’ are short and somewhat limited.”
Reader Pim’s feedback on an Okanagan couple cross-country skiing the Kettle Valley Rail Trail from Glenfir to Little Tunnel: “Many years ago, a good friend of mine and myself skied the KVR from McCulloch to Penticton. However, we ran out of snow before Penticton. Thank you for refreshing my memories. Good to see you are smelling the roses on the way, or in this case, the craftsmanship of the Italians that built part of the KVR (Heritage Structure near Little Tunnel).”
—————
GoByBike Week (formerly Bike to Work and School Week) is back but this year, it’s two weeks — Sept. 27-Oct. 10.
Central Okanagan residents are encouraged to get on their bike and log any type of bike trip online at gobybikeweek.ca for a chance to win prizes, including the provincial grand prize of a bicycling adventure in France.
“We are excited to bring GoByBike Week back for two weeks this fall,” said Matt Worona, new mobility specialist with the City of Kelowna. “Biking is the fastest growing method of transportation here in the Central Okanagan, and this is a great opportunity for residents to sign up, hop on and log their trips.”
—————
Sunday is the 41st anniversary of BC Rivers Day.
The Outdoor Recreation Council of B.C.’s annual celebration strives to increase public awareness of the importance of healthy waterways while promoting the need for river stewardship.
In Kelowna, the key event is Waterways through Watercolours from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Mission Creek Regional Park where organizers are providing the supplies to produce a unique piece of art using watercolours or Gyotaku techniques.
—————
Stussi Sport in Vernon has organized a ski swap for good used and new Nordic equipment from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. today at its Silver Star Road store.
The owners will charge 15% commission for those who want a cash payout but no commission if you take a store credit. Part of the proceeds from this sale will be donated to the Sovereign Lake Nordic Club’s junior programs.
J.P. Squire, aka the Hiking, Biking, Kayaking and Horseback Riding Sheriff is a retired journalist.
Email: jp.squire@telus.net