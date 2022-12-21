Standing at the starting gate of Kristi’s Run nearly 2,000 metres up Apex Mountain, Grady Parsons, 17, prepares for the ride of his life.
It’s Day 1 of the Toyo Apex Classic moguls event that could be the Apex Freestyle Club member’s ticket to new heights in the sport he loves.
The air is crisp and the skies are clear as the Grade 12 Princess Margaret student talks with his coach while waiting for the 3-2-1 countdown.
Coincidently, it is his mom Terri Parsons who is once again the course top-gate official who sends the young skiers on their way.
“This year the stakes were a bit higher and the tricks were bigger and so it was more stressful than normal. I have to say I did feel a little nauseous a lot of the time,” conceded Terri, who spent both weekend days at her volunteer position atop the Apex Mountain Resort course. “First of all it was stressful for him to get through it without injury and then to do well and hopefully get what he was aiming for; so for me just stages of stress and anxiety.
“It’s just 30 seconds (on the course) that’s all it is, it just feels like forever.”
But for her son that first run and his subsequent three trips down the course over the weekend of international competition went very smoothly.
“I actually didn’t feel the tension that I normally would. My coach (Rob Kober) is really good at keeping us calm under pressure,” recalled Grady about Saturday’s first run. “It was pretty interesting, I mean the whole mood is just completely different then at a lower level. Everyone is just more concentrated.
“I guess what goes through my mind is just to have a safe, clean first run and the second run you can improve on that. This just brings out the best in you.”
The competition is part of the Freestyle Canada Cup Series and FIS (the international governing body of skiing) competition which counts for individual points in the overall Canada Cup standings.
Apex is long-standing proving grounds for Canadian athletes on their way to NorAm and World Cup status.
Someone particularly impressed with Grady’s performance was the club’s first year head coach Kober who guided Canada’s national men’s squad for six years including the World Cup and Olympics events.
“Grady skied well enough that he could have been in the finals with either of the days he skied,” said Kober, who was back again with his team at the mountain the day after the competition. “For Grady, it’s not so important for the result but more for the development to get those higher level start-gate experiences and, for a guy like Grady who is just knocking on that door, it was a good start.”
He added that based on the young skier’s showing on the weekend there is still a possibility he could see some NorAm action in 2022-23.
Grady had been invited to spend this season with the BC Freestyle team but decided instead to stay with his studies here and compete with the AFC.
Overall, on the men’s side Saturday’s top three podium finishes went to Japanese skiers and the second day it was all Canadians.
On the women’s side it was all Canadians both days including Jessica Linton of Whistler finishing first on Days 1 and 2.
The next major event at the Apex moguls course will be an FIS NorAm dual and singles moguls competition Jan. 19-22, 2023.