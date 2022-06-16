Some serious hardware was handed out Tuesday following Ladies Day at the Penticton Golf and Country Club.
Donna Lalonde fired a low-gross 78 to win the PG&CC Rose Bowl. Dee Dobson was the runner-up with a score of 85, followed by Laura Mansell (90) and Maureen Bildfell (92).
Patty Metcalf shot a low-net 69 to claim the Colleen Gordon Memorial trophy.
Jocko Bidlake was the runner-up with a score of 72, followed by Linda Heaslip (73) and Marleen Tymofievich (74 by countback)
Metcalf also won the Zone 2 Challenge for low net.