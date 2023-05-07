The Western Rattler 300 weekend, originally scheduled for Saturday and Sunday (May 5-6, 2023) at the Penticton Speedway, has been cancelled due to adverse weather conditions in the south Okanagan region.
"The safety and well-being of our racers, staff, and fans is our top priority, and after careful consideration of the current weather forecast, it was determined that it would be best to cancel the event," management said in a statement.
"The Penticton Speedway would like to extend its sincerest thanks to all the racers and fans who had planned to attend the Western Rattler 300 weekend. We understand the effort and resources it takes to prepare for a racing event, and we appreciate your dedication to the sport of motorsports."
The event will be rescheduled.