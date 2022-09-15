Not many teenagers would embrace the idea of switching high schools ahead of their senior year, but Austin Rampone isn’t one of them.
The 17-year-old is gladly transferring his books from Penticton to Osoyoos, where he’s expected to have a key role this season with the Coyotes junior B hockey club and hopefully get in some games and practices with the Penticton Vees as an affiliate player.
Rampone has already seen some junior A action with the Vees, suiting up for the squad’s Sept. 9 exhibition game at home against the Vernon Vipers.
“It was definitely a dream come true,” said Rampone in an interview Thursday.
“It was awesome to see it from the other side. I’m used to watching it from the stands and it was definitely a cool experience.”
The five-foot-nine, 170-pound forward spent the past three seasons at the Okanagan Hockey Academy, steadily rising through the program’s most elite teams.
Now, with his athletic career entering a critical phase, Rampone decided to reach for the next rung on the hockey ladder.
“I thought (playing in Osoyoos) would a better opportunity to be aware of what the junior hockey life is like at a young age, and almost be ahead of the game, ahead of everyone else in experience,” said Rampone, who is hoping to earn a scholarship to eventually play at the college level.
And he knows what the Coyotes want out of him: “They’re expecting me to be a hard-nosed, gritty type of player who finishes checks and gets in people’s faces.”
The speedy left-winger did just that last season, putting up 18 points in 32 games to go along with 45 penalty minute while skating with OHA’s U17 prep team.
Rampone has now moved in with a billet family in Osoyoos, mirroring the situation at his own family’s home, where his parents, Mike and Jen, have billeted Vees players for the past six seasons. That connection has only helped Rampone make a good impression on the Vees.
“Austin is a terrific kid from an outstanding household. He’s really demonstrated to us over the last number of years his work ethic,” said Steve Cawley, the Vees’ assistant coach and general manager, in an interview Thursday.
“He’s a super-mature kid that we believe is going to be successful in life and on the ice.”
Cawley said affiliated players like Rampone are typically called upon to fill in when the injury bug bites and to round out practice rosters.
The Vees have two more exhibition games left – tonight in Vernon and Sunday afternoon at home against the Chilliwack Chiefs – before opening the regular season at home on Sept. 23 against the Trail Smoke Eaters.
The Coyotes have a pair of exhibition matches left – tonight in Kelowna and Saturday night at home – before opening the regular season on Sept. 24 in Beaver Valley.
Rampone is one of eight players from the South Okanagan on the Coyotes’ roster this season. The others are Zachary Park, Dawson Dekock and Zab De Guzman of Penticton; Crae Dawson, Taylor Badger and Connor Kaustra of Osoyoos; and Shea Ruck of Oliver.