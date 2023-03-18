Princeton Posse and Revelstoke Grizzlies have split the first two games of the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League’s best-of-seven Okanagan-Shuswap conference final.
The Posse won the series opener 2-1 in overtime, Friday in Princeton. Sean Mitchell scored the game winner at 13:05 in overtime with Dayton Nelson and Curtis Gould drawing assists.
Brennan Watterson scored the Posse’s other goal coming at 4:56 in the third period. Carter Bettenson opened the scoring for the Grizzlies at 1:02 in the first period.
Peyton Trzaska was the winning goalie with 38 saves. Jozef Kuchaslo stopped 44 shots in the Revelstoke net. Princeton outshot the Grizzlies 46-39 for the night including 11-5 in overtime.
The Grizzlies bounced back the following night with a 2-1 win, Saturday. Carter Bettenson and Porter Trevelyan scored in the win. Ty Russell scored the lone Princeton goal. All scoring came in the first period.
Jozef Kuchaslo was the winning goalie with 16 stops. Peyton Trzaska stopped 24 shots for the Posse.
The series now switches to Revelstoke for the next two games scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday. Game 5 will be played Friday in Princeton at 7 p.m.
The winner of this series faces Kimberley Dynamiters or Beaver Valley Nitehawks in the KIJHL final. Kimberley leads that best-of-seven series 2-0.