The commissioner of the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League is promising better development opportunities for homegrown players after being promoted to a new level last week.
In the wake of the B.C. Hockey League’s decision to go independent, the body responsible for the sport in the province has now reclassified the KIJHL and two other leagues as Junior A, elevating them from Junior B.
Besides promising a better level of hockey, the designation – which is described as Junior A, Tier 2 – will also allow teams from the KIJHL, Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League and Pacific Junior Hockey League to vie for national championships in the future.
"This marks a tremendous day for the KIJHL and for all BC Hockey members who aspire to play junior hockey,” said KIJHL commissioner Jeff Dubois in a press release Tuesday.
“We already have an outstanding group of 20 member clubs that operate at a high level on and off the ice. Operating under the Junior A, Tier 2 designation with the opportunity to pursue Tier 1 membership in the future will help ensure that our league becomes even more of a destination for players who want to pursue their goals as student-athletes."
BC Hockey chair Stephanie White described it as no less than a new era for the sport in our province.
“Having these teams dedicate themselves to raised standards, first to Junior A, Tier 2, and eventually Junior A, Tier 1 for some, will provide more of our talented players with a better player experience at the highest level in our province,” said White in the release.
“BC Hockey is confident that this transformation will strengthen the development pathway immediately, and raise the overall hockey experience for players, coaches, and fans alike."
The move also puts the KIJHL in partnership with the Western Hockey League and Canadian Junior Hockey League.
As part of its overarching plan, the KIJHL has committed to a three-year effort to raise from 44% to 52% the portion of its players who emerge from B.C. and Yukon.
"Our goal is to provide the type of athlete experience that incentivizes those athletes to grow and develop their game without having to look outside their home province,” said Dubois.
Among the KIJHL’s 20 member teams are the Osoyoos Coyotes, Princeton Posse, Summerland Steam and Kelowna Chiefs.
As of June 1, the BCHL is operating independently from Hockey Canada after a messy divorce rooted in the leagues’ feelings of playing second fiddle to major junior hockey. As a result, players and officials who participate in the BCHL will be ineligible to compete in Hockey Canada-sanctioned leagues and activities, such as minor hockey leagues, the Canadian Sport School Hockey League, the KIJHL and international competitions.