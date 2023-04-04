Kimberley Dynamiters have taken a 2-1 lead in the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League championship.
The Dynamiters blasted Princeton Posse 4-2 in Game 3 of the best-of-seven final, Monday in Princeton.
Cash Regan, Christian Mealey, Ethan Bloomquist and Kasey Miller (into an empty net) scored in the win. Dayton Nelson and Brayden Bablitz scored for the Posse.
Kimberley outshot the home team 35-21 including 12-3 in the first period.
Trystan Self was the winning goalie stopping 19 shots. Peyton Trzaska suffered the loss in net, stopping 31 of 34 shots.
Game 4 in the series is tonight (Tuesday, April 4, 2023) in Kimberley with the fifth game Thursday in Princeton beginning at 7 p.m.