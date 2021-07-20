The Penticton Vees Hockey Club announced the signing of forward Casey McDonald for the upcoming BCHL season.
McDonald, 20, has played each of the past two seasons in the United States Hockey League with the Fargo Force in North Dakota, spending the 2020/21 season as a member of the team’s leadership group as an assistant captain.
The 6’1”, 185-pound forward suited up for 83 career games in the USHL, posting nine goals and 17 assists for 26 points during that span while also playing in eight playoff games with the Force.
The Kindersley, Sask. native grew up playing hockey in his hometown in the middle of the prairies for the Moose Jaw Generals U18 AAA club, amassing 34 goals and 58 assists for 92 points over the course of 88 career games in AAA. During that time, he also had a taste of junior hockey, spending a total of nine games through two seasons as an affiliate player with the Yorkton Terriers of the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League.
“I’m very excited to be joining the Vees and can’t wait to get out there and get things started,” McDonald said in a press release.
“I chose the Vees because they have such a great program and the strong history of moving players on and having success at higher levels. I also love to win and winning a championship is something I’d like to bring to this city and experience with these fans.”
McDonald and his teammates will make their way to Penticton in the middle of September to begin preparing for the new season.
The Vees begin their 2021/22 season on Friday, Oct. 8 in renewing a historic rivalry against the Vernon Vipers at the South Okanagan Events Centre. Season tickets for the upcoming campaign are now available to purchase with ticket packages available for as low as $9 per game. Contact director of ticketing and merchandise Laura Carleton by phone at 250-493-8337 ext. 4 or by email at: laura@pentictonvees.ca.