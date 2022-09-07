Vees Scouting Report
Dovar Tinling
Height: 5’11
Weight: 185 pounds
Position: Forward
Hand: Left
Home: Pointe Claire, Quebec
Age: 19
Coacing Report
“Dovar is expected to come into Penticton and be our top centreman,” said Vees’ coach Fred Harbinson. “He has excellent skill; a very good skater with elite abilities with the puck, combined with high creativity and hockey sense. He has quick reflexes, reflected in his high face-off winning percentage. We believe the initial combination of Dovar with the Nadeau brothers will create one of the most exciting lines in the BCHL — Vees’ fans will be on the edge of their seats every time the line hits the ice.”
Player Background
Growing up in Montreal, Tinling has fond memories of playing hockey from an early age. “I was lucky enough to grow up on a lake on the west side of Montreal. Every winter, the lake would freeze over, and as soon as my Dad felt it was safe, he, my brother and I would hit the ice. I always wanted to do what my brother did, so my love of hockey is became something I quickly adopted because of him. As well, growing up in Montreal, the Canadiens were always on our TV, so hockey was something I was always exposed to and loved.”
Tinling’s strong relationship with his brother is obvious.
"I’ve been lucky enough to play with my brother on two different teams, including the first part of last season at the University of Vermont. His style of play is very tough — more of a power forward, while I’m more of a skill player. Our personalities are more on the quiet side but we push each other all the time, whether it’s training or playing Xbox — we are very competitive.
Tinling’s older sister was also a high-level student-athlete; a former swimmer now studying to be an environmental engineer. Tinling credits his parents for giving all three siblings the opportunities to be successful. “Both of my parents have worked so hard and sacrificed so much for me to be here. They have overcome numerous obstacles to put me where I am.”
Recent Hockey Highlights
Last season, Tinling split the season between UVM and the USHL. “It was great to play with my brother at UVM, and the highlight of my time there was when we had a weekend sweep versus the University of Maine.”
“My favourite hockey moment to this point was winning gold at the Canada Winter Games for Team Quebec. We beat a very good Ontario team in the finals, in overtime. It was the first time in 32 years that Quebec won at this event. The entire team bought into the coach’s messaging. I’ve never been on a team that so completely bought into a system, and a specific goal, as much as that team did... we all moved in the same direction, every single player.”
Being a Vee
After having been a member of an NCAA program in 2021, and recently enjoying his week at the Philadelphia Flyer’s 2022 Summer Development Camp, Tinling is looking forward to a successful junior hockey season and catching the attention of NHL scouts.
“My ultimate goal in hockey is to lift the Stanley Cup over my head. Last season ended up being a bit of a disappointment, but I feel I’m still young, and I’m confident that this season can get me back on track. I feel Penticton has a great winning culture that I can help continue this season. I think fans will appreciate my hockey IQ. I think this will be a terrific season for myself and the team.”
