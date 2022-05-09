Jason Deleurme of Kelowna and Camille Galloway from West Kelowna were the overall male and female winners at Sunday’s Blossom 10 Miler in Penticton, part of the Interior Running Association’s series of races.
Deleurme finished the 16-km race in 57 minutes, 18 seconds. Jordan Van Besouw from West Kelowna was next at 58:09 and David Guss from Kelowna third at 1:00.29.
Galloway, who placed fifth overall, was the top woman in 1:04.24. Jen Annett of Penticton was the second woman to cross the finish line in 1:06.15 and Tamasin Reno from Kelowna was third at 1:06.42.
Rounding out the top 10 for men were Sergio Pio (Penticton), 1:03.31, Aaron Stark (West Kelowna), 1:05.36, Adam Zelenka (Kelowna), 1:07.18, Warren Fink (Penticton), 1:08,07, Jon Orange (Squamish), 1:08.31, Joe Peters (Summerland), 1:09.54 and Roger Plamondon (Lake Country), 1:10.43.
Other top 10 finishers in the female division were Tracy Clark (Penticton), 1:10.59, Amy Ellett (Kelowna), 1:14.22, Tracy Moore (Vernon), 1:15.49, Cindy Rhodes (Kelowna), 1:17.39, Melissa Hayden (Naramata), 1:18,04, Kim Lerbekmo (Penticton), 1:18.09 and Jody Edworthy (Penticton), 1:21.14.
Shane Reaume of Summerland won the 8-km race in 34 minutes, 57 seconds, seven minutes faster than Lance Zablotney of Penticton who was second in 41:38. Geoff Beulens from Abbotsford was third in 46:55. Emanuela Bandol from West Kelowna was the top woman and finished second overall in 37:28. Mackenzie Machulski of West Kelowna was next in 44:59 and Jessica Lee of Penticton third in 47:17.
A total of 90 runners participated in the 10 miler and 13 in the five miler.