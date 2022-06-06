Lake City Basketball’s U16 team is 10-4 on the season after winning a division title at the FYBA Kelownafornia Classic tournament. Pictured in back are Hayden Scanlon, Chasen Hall, Brix Corday, Carter O'Neil, Caleb Dykstra and Troy Isaacs. In front are coach Chris Terris, Peter Kunka, Dezi Ducheck, Jack Campbell, Jaiveer Dhillon, Saxon Connor-Garrity and coach Tyler Peters. Missing was Eli Dewar