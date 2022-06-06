Lake City Basketball's U13 and U16 teams came away with division titles in the FYBA Kelownafornia Classic tournament May 27-29.
The U16 squad opened the tournament with a 70-54 win over Bounce Back U16. Troy Isaacs and Carter O'Neil led the offence with 20 points apiece.
Peter Kunka and Dezi Ducheck with 16 and 15 points, respectively, led Lake City to a 77-37 win over Cobra Red in the second game of the tournament. Isaacs led the offence again in the third game of the tournament with 21 points as Lake City defeated G2 U16 by a score of 61-58.
In the final game of the tournament, Lake City dropped a 57-56 battle to Flight U16 to finish the tournament 3-1 and at the top of the U16 division. The team is now 10-4 on the season.
"We had contributions across the board all weekend," said coach Chris Terris, "but, unfortunately, we lost Carter O'Neil to a foot fracture in the first half of the last game, and it took a little wind out of the boys' sails and turned the tide of the final game. We battled hard but missed Carter's inside presence."
Meanwhile, the Lake City U13 team improved to 11-2 on the season and won its second consecutive tournament finishing 4-0 on the weekend. Wins over FYBA White (75-35), Genesis Blue (53-33) and Cobra U13 (44-38) set up a thrilling tournament final 56-52 win over previously undefeated FYBA Black.
"We are figuring out how physical we can play at both ends of the court. When we play tough, team defence and get out in transition we are a difficult team to play against," said coach Russ Reid.
Reid singled out Jonah Colley's rebounding and ability to protect the rim and Ambrose Colbeck's defensive energy and activity as key contributors to the success of the weekend.
The Lake City U17 and U12 teams finished the weekend 2-2.
U12 coach Dustin Hyde highlighted the performances of Ben Campbell, who led the team in scoring; Reid Heinrich for his shooting prowess; and Jordan Helm, who set the tone with his tenacity and hustle.
The teams are back in action at the Basketball BC Club Championships on June 17-19 at the Langley Events Centre.