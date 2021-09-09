Vi Ward notched a hole-in-one during ladies’ play Tuesday at the Summerland Golf and Country Club.
She aced the par-3 fourth hole. Ward went on to place third in the first flight with a score of 35 by countback using the Stableford system, under which golfers are awarded points based on the number of strokes they take to complete a hole.
Linda Brussee and Carol Mulligan both shot 37 to share the top spot in the first flight. In the second flight, Ellen Clay came out on top with 41 points, followed by Betsy McAndrew (33) and Marie Gallant (31).