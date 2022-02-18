Josh Nadeau scored twice in leading Penticton Vees to a 3-1 win over West Kelowna Warriors, Friday in BCHL hockey action.
It was the first of three games in three nights at home for the Vees who resume action tonight (Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022) against Prince George Spruce Kings.
With the win, Penticton (32-6-0-2) moves into sole possession of first place overall in the BCHL, two points ahead of Salmon Arm (30-6-3-1) — 3-1 losers against Prince George on Friday.
First star of the game Joshua Niedermayer scored the other goal for the Vees, which led 1-0 at the end of the first period and 3-0 after 40 minutes.
Josh Evans scored the lone Warriors goal early in the third period.
The game was entertaining with plenty of quality scoring chances throughout on both sides.
Kaeden Lane, the game’s second star, stopped 15 of 16 shots in Penticton’s net. Johnny Derrick, the third star, made 35 of 38 saves for West Kelowna.
Tonight’s game begins at 6 p.m. and tickets are available in person from the SOEC box office or online at valleyfirsttix.ca.
On Sunday, the Vees host Cranbrook Bucks for a 4 p.m. matinee contest.