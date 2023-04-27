Bradly Nadeau was named the BCHL’s most valuable player for the 2022-23 season, Thursday.
The 17-year-old won the Vern Dye Memorial Trophy as the league’s top player. He led the league in scoring with 45 goals and 68 assists for 113 points, the highest in the league since the 2015-16 campaign. Additionally, he won the Brett Hull Trophy as the league’s leading scorer. Nadeau led or shared the league lead in goals, assists, points-per game (2.09), powerplay goals (18) and assists (29) and game-winning goals (10).
Nadeau is the first Vee since future NHLer Tyson Jost in 2016 to be named the league’s top player and is presently ranked 17th overall of North American skaters in the forthcoming NHL draft.
Three other Vees received accolades from the league including Nadeau’s brother Josh, 19, who was honoured with the Bob Fenton Trophy as the league’s most sportsmanlike player. He was second behind his brother in league scoring with 110 points (44, 66) and in 54 games amassed only 14 minutes in penalties. He was runner-up to his brother for the league’s MVP award.
Luca DiPasquo and Hank Levy shared the award for top goaltending duo with a combined goals-against average of 1.77, the lowest in the BCHL’s modern era. DiPasquo led the league in wins with 36 and goals-against average at 1.70 which included four shutouts. Levy posted a perfect 13-0 record in 15 games played while sporting a 1.81 GAA. He had three shutouts.
Oliver Auyeung Ashton of the Victoria Grizzlies won the Bruce Allison Memorial Trophy as the league’s top rookie. He led all BCHL rookie goalies with a .927 save percentage. He played the second-highest number of minutes this season of BCHL goalies and recorded five shutouts. Aydar Sunjev of Penticton was named second runner-up for this accolade.
Nathan Airey of Cranbrook Bucks won the Michael Garteig Trophy as the league’s top goalie ranking third in save percentage (.925) and goals against (2.44).
Abram Wiebe of Chilliwack Chiefs won the Campbell Blair Trophy for the league’s top defenceman. Frank Djurasevic of the Vees was runner-up.
Ryan Donald of Cranbrook Bucks was honoured as Coach of the Year guiding his team to a 36-14-1-3 record — second overall in the Interior division and a 13-point improvement from the previous season.
The Vees open the Interior conference final Friday, April 28, 2023 at the South Okanagan Events Centre. The same teams play again Saturday at the SOEC. Both games begin at 7 p.m. Tickets are available at the SOEC box office or online at: valleyfirstitx.ca