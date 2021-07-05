The Okanagan’s stifling heat wave reminded the Sheriff of hiking the Grand Canyon and touring Egyptian ruins many years go.
Even though we started our Grand Canyon hike down the South Kaibab Trail at 7 a.m. in mid-May, it was 37.8 C (100 F) by the time we got to the bottom where the Sheriff’s feet were burning. So he removed his hiking boots and walked into the Colorado River. The water was so cold that within 30 seconds, he couldn’t feel his feet.
Constant Companion Carmen had completed the 10-hour hike before (not as fast) so we wrapped towels soaked in cold water around our necks, sprayed our long-sleeved shirts, refilled our water containers every chance we got and rested at Indian Gardens on our Bright Angel Trail return as temperatures soared. Even the mule team boss quipped: “Don’t you wish you would have started earlier?”
In southern Egypt, the Sheriff and his mother had 46 C for what turned out to be a quick shore excursion; we couldn’t wait to get back to our air-conditioned riverboat. Dry heat versus humid, it didn’t matter. Both were walking/hiking in an oven.
So this was beach week, swimming instead of e-biking, hiking or kayaking, plus spraying the horses down before and after we sat in the shade and took a dip every 20 minutes. And then, the house air-conditioner broke down.
Okanagan Lake’s thermocline was fascinating with bathwater on top and cool water below. If you floated on your back, you were warm. Vertical, your body quickly cooled.
The Sheriff dug out his olive oil pump sprayer (used for years at the Salmon Arm Roots and Blues Festival) and regularly sprayed himself with water. Any plastic spray bottle will do but keep it out of the sun. A Let’s Go Biking neck warmer soaked in cold water had the same cooling effect as those wet towels.
Sheila Fraser of Pedego Oyama says: “We have the Let’s Go Biking neck warmers in stock — $19.95. They work great. I use mine all the time. We are advising all our guests you need to drink one-half litre of water per hour when it’s this hot. Stay hydrated!”
In related heatwave news, all campfires are now prohibited in B.C.
Violators could receive a fine and be charged the cost of the fire department response to a burning complaint. Residents are encouraged to report anyone who is illegally burning by calling the Regional Fire Dispatch Centre at 250-469-8577.
Fire departments remind everyone that all smoking materials should be fully extinguished; motorists should use ashtrays and not throw cigarettes from a vehicle. Modern vehicles have ashtrays?
Smoking is not allowed in local parks, and is also prohibited in children’s play areas, sportsfields, undeveloped parks and wilderness trails in Peachland.
Fireworks are banned in the Central Okanagan.
The Kamloops Fire Centre has designated this area at Wildfire Danger Class 4. Forest fuels are very dry and the fire risk is “serious,” says Friends of the South Slopes.
Under a Class 4 designation, all ‘high-risk’ activities are banned which includes mechanical brushing/mowing by FOSS trail maintenance volunteers.
With temperatures in the 40s and an extended heatwave, FOSS is shutting down all trail maintenance projects out of an abundance of caution, says the FOSS advisory.
Big White Ski Resort opened for summer operations on Thursday with a special opening day extended play — 10 a.m.-7 p.m. —and the official opening of a new beginner skills area and new (free) nine-hole disc golf course.
Almost all bike trails are primed and ready to go. Catapult Ranch (with its iconic rock slab) had some stubborn snow. It’s been cleared but will need time to dry out.
Big White also introduced new late-play hours noon-7 p.m. on Fridays and launched the first Friday night Freeride Session and Toonie Race of the season.
Registration for Toonie Races is in the Village Centre 2-3:45 p.m. every Friday. Cash only so bring toonies. This year, there are more categories.
Silver Star Mountain Resort has a new Title Line downhill mountain biking trail, completed in collaboration with Title MTB.
This signature trail was designed and built by Brett Rheeder and his team of Title riders with the intent “to use readily available resources in a way that would benefit the local riding community.”
“I wanted to do something to give back,” said Rheeder, noting Title Line is not for the faint of heart. It has two sections. The top section is primarily large berms and rollers, and is intended to be enjoyed by riders of varying skill levels. The lower, more advanced section has technical features where experienced riders can enjoy airtime.
“The top section is like a ribbon and the second part is all about the air. When I am designing a new trail, it is important to me that it can be enjoyed by a variety of people with different skill levels,” Rheeder said.
“I’ve always been passionate about bikes: building them, maintaining them, riding them and now creating the components that I want for them,” he said. “It’s my way of supporting athletes and giving back to the community. I love it.”
Rheeder has been riding the Silver Star Bike Park for years and says he has watched the bike park develop rapidly and become one of the most well-known bike parks in Canada.
“My favourite part about the trails at Silver Star is how developed they’ve become over the years. The park has been open to mountain bikes for more than 15 years which has allowed trail crews to modify and tweak sections of trails every year to perfect them. The dirt is also amazing!”
The bike park was open for passholders-only on Friday and officially opens to the general public today.
The gondola will be open on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Kids ride free with every paying adult.
J.P. Squire, aka the Hiking, Biking, Kayaking and Horseback Riding Sheriff is a retired journalist.
Email: jp.squire@telus.net