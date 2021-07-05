This week’s Secret Okanagan Spot is the western point of Rotary Marsh Park in Kelowna. At the kiosk on the busy waterfront promenade, head west, then down a gravel pathway to a secret bench with a panoramic view looking south toward the Bennett Bridge. During our cool and pleasant spring, Okanagan skies were overcast and the South Slopes still covered with snow, only wistfully remembered during the current heatwave.