There’s nothing quite like cycling over a carpet of brightly-coloured autumn leaves on a local trail. BTW, it’s not like jumping into a small pile of leaves as a kid expecting a soft cushy landing but hitting the hard ground.
This week, we e-biked some of our favourite Central Okanagan trails to appreciate the fall colours (and carpet) not knowing how many more times we can enjoy the incredible variety of terrain. With that in mind, the Sheriff would like to nominate several valley trails for his unofficial Best Okanagan Trails 2021 Awards.
— Best Lakeside Rail Trail: it has to be the Okanagan Rail Trail from Lake Country to Coldstream beside Wood and Kalamalka lakes; runnerup – the South Spur of the Kettle Valley Railway on the west side of Skaha Lake between Penticton and Okanagan Falls.
— Best Uphill/Downhill Rail Trail: Kettle Valley Rail Trail from Penticton to Little Tunnel (above Naramata). A gentle climb up to an incredible panorama. An exhilarating downhill rush on a bike.
— Best Rail Trail in the Hills: it has to be the incomparable Myra Canyon with its 16 wood trestles, two steel spans and two rock tunnels perched on the edge of a breathtaking deep, deep canyon.
— Best Waterfront Trail: the combination of Lakeshore, Abbott, City Park and Waterfront Park in Kelowna. Too many public parks and beach accesses to name but all worthy of a snack/lunch break.
— Best Downhill Views: Paul’s Tomb Trail from the Lower Lookout in Kelowna’s Knox Mountain Park down to the scenic bay and tomb of legendary Rembler Paul. Just coast slowly on a bike and drink in the panorama of Okanagan Lake.
— Best Trail Circuit: the Grand Kelowna Triangle – Okanagan Rail Trail, Mission Creek Greenway and Kelowna waterfront.
All six should be considered must-dos. And they don’t include many of the lesser known trails from the International Hike and Bike Trail in Oliver to Scenic Canyon in Kelowna to Spion Kop in Lake Country to Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park in Vernon.
—————
Lots of news from Friends of the South Slopes.
Crawford trails users: A member of the Mountain Bikers of the Central Okanagan (MTBco) reported being charged by a moose (twice) while night riding in the Crawford network. Take extra caution, especially when riding at night.
FOSS volunteers did trail maintenance in Okanagan Mountain Provincial Park this week, brushing the north end of Wild Horse Canyon Trail heading in from Golden Mile Trail and hoping to reach Wild Horse Canyon by Friday.
The October newsletter is now posted on the website foss-kelowna.org.
The board of directors is saddened by the loss of long-time board member, Pete Spencer, in a house fire on Oct. 11. Spencer joined the board in 2010 and was treasurer for 12 years. The board will recognize his contributions to FOSS and to the South Slopes with a memorial plaque on the Fairlane Loop Trail Bridge when it is completed. It will be known as “Pete’s Bridge.”
—————
Today is Firewood Day for members of the Kelowna Nordic Ski and Snowshoe Club. Meet at the main cabin on McCulloch Road at 9:30 a.m.
“Bring your own thermos, lunch, work gloves and energy. There is an ample supply of pre-cut firewood to split. There will be two wood splitters set up, one electric and one gas, that will need operators. Have a try with the club’s new-to-us kinetic splitter purchased recently. Or join the firewood brigade to restock wood at the cabins. Please let us know by email or phone call who is coming,” says Lisa Howard, volunteer coordinator at ljhoward@telus.net. Or call Hugh at 250-763-5214 or Dave at 250-762-7610.
—————
A reminder that early-bird prices for season passes at Telemark Nordic Club will end on Sunday. The last early-bird prize draw is Nov. 1 for the last of $1,100 in prizes from Fresh Air Experience and Kelowna Cycle.
Passholders receive a 10% discount on selected items at Kelowna Cycle and a 25% discount on rentals at Telemark.
—————
About 600 metres of Mission Creek Greenway Regional Park were closed this week to complete flood-related streambank repairs between the Cedars and Smoothing Stones bridges, upstream from the Hollywood Road parking lot and trail entrance. A temporary vehicle access used earlier this year was removed, new trees and shrubs planted near Cedars Bridge, and new boardwalks in the wetland.
—————
Two reminders: the Telemark annual general meeting and Work Party Day is 9 a.m.-noon today to split firewood, paint, do trail maintenance and a few other odd jobs before a free barbecue lunch and the AGM at 1 p.m. (also available by Zoom with a phone call to 250-707-5925 or email mike.edwards@
Vernon Ski Club’s 2021 Ski Swap is Nov. 5 (consignment drop-off 3:30-7 p.m.) and 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. on Nov. 6 at the Vernon Recreation Centre, 3310 37th Ave, Vernon.
—————
Pilot projects are underway in two regional parks in Lake Country. Dogs will be allowed off-leash in Kopje Regional Park while dogs will be allowed on-leash on trails in Kaloya Regional Park.
Visitors are reminded neither parking lot is maintained from Nov. 1 to March 31 and the entrance gate at Kopje Regional Park is closed during that period. Visitors should park on the shoulder and off the travelled portion of Carrs Landing Road. Do not block or park in front of the main gates due to access still being required.
J.P. Squire, aka the Hiking, Biking, Kayaking and Horseback Riding Sheriff is a retired journalist from Kelowna.
Email: jp.squire@telus.net