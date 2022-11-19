It was a busy summer for off-season operations at Nickel Plate Nordic Centre. But when snow arrived at the beginning of the month, this popular South Okanagan cross-country ski area opened early with two bonus weekends on Nov. 11-13 and 19-20. Full-time operations will resume on Nov. 26.
“This pre-season was busier-than-usual managing proposed logging operations,” said Kevin Dyck, the new communications and marketing manager. “But once that was dealt with, we managed to hold three successful work parties in October. We hosted more than 60 volunteers who helped prepare firewood, clean the facilities, and performed kilometres of trail cleanup and preparation. Volunteers really are the heart and soul of the operation, so thank you immensely!”
The Nickel Plate board was pleased to bring back GM Tricia Wilson for another season at the helm, he said. “In her time with the club, Tricia has made big advancements (hey, no more cash register!) to operations and programming in addition to successfully navigating the club through two COVID seasons.
Our grooming staff remains the same with Ray, Desirae and Hamish filling the driver’s seat. The Skills Development Program continues to be delivered by Steve Bamford and Kathryn Fairweather with a host of volunteer coaches wrangling the troops.”
Dyck took on the new marketing and communications manager role after a number of years working alongside Wilson. He will build on existing community partnerships and expand Nickel Plate’s profile in the South Okanagan.
The club has established a corporate sponsorship program, partnering with local businesses and organizations whose support contributes to the continued long-term success of the club.
“Unfortunately, we don’t have a junior racing team this season, but that allows us to put extra effort towards our Masters and youth programs. We have an amazing crew of CANSI instructors including Rick Watson, a lifetime athlete, coach and CANSI level 3 instructor,” said Dyck.
“Rick has been instrumental in helping to establish our ever-popular Masters groups, and we’ve been able to expand what we offer this season. We now have programs that work solely on classic technique so those who aren’t interested in skate technique can focus their season on getting more fun from the tracks. And with Rick’s ability and critical eye, we are able this season to offer programming to advanced skiers who want to fine-tune their skills.”
A regional Teck OK Cup race in freestyle technique on March 12, 2023 will build on last year’s successful re-entry into race hosting. “In order to build the club’s capacity to host races, we are working with Cross Country BC to offer a race officials’ course for eight new participants. This should ensure some fresh blood to help share the duties with those volunteers who have been running races at NPNC for years.”
The club also announced the addition of a consignment shop onsite. “Year-after-year, members and visitors come to us looking for used equipment. With supply chain issues, that market kind of shrunk. If you have any used Nordic equipment or clothing you’d like to sell, let us know. Of course, the requests to buy gear are already outpacing the sellers,” said Dyck.
Nickel Plate had an incredible opening weekend with a base of more than 60 cms, he said. “With so much snow, we’ve been able to open up all of our trails to the public in what would be considered mid-season conditions. Even our snowshoe trails, which generally require quite a bit more snow to be usable, are in great shape.”
Adult programs begin in only two weeks and there are still a couple of openings, he added. “We are running three-week instructional sessions and full-season programs to help everyone get the most out of their skiing. These groups always sell out. So if you’re looking to add some structure and fun to your ski season, sign up now.”
—————
Telemark Nordic Centre had the earliest opening in almost 30 years last weekend “and the conditions are great,” reports GM Mike Edwards. There was no grooming Tuesday to preserve the snow but the trails remain in great shape from recent grooming.
Kelowna Nordic Ski and Snowshoe Club also skipped grooming on Tuesday “as we need to preserve snow. Trails groomed yesterday will be in good shape for skate and classic.”
Sovereign Lake Nordic Centre managed to pack and groom nearly 35 kilometres of trails for its first week of operations, great timing since it will host the Nordiq Cup/U.S. SuperTour on Nov. 30-Dec. 4, the first big event of the race season and the return of international competitors on a bigger scale.
Four Black Prince Dinners are back with backcountry snowshoe-accessed three-course dinners from Uprooted Catering for 22 participants on Dec. 16 (Xmas dinner), Jan. 27, Feb. 17 (Valentine’s dinner) and March 17.
—————
The parent advisory council at Mar Jok Elementary School in West Kelowna will present Warren Miller’s 73rd annual ski and snowboard film, Daymaker, at 5 p.m. today (Nov. 19) with lots of giveaways, door prizes and a concession. Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for kids 12 and under. Partial proceeds will
support the school and PAC. For more information and tickets, go online to: marjokpac.ca/warren-miller. Raffle tickets are five for $10 and 15 for $25.
J.P. Squire, aka the Hiking, Biking, Kayaking and Horseback-riding Sheriff, is a retired journalist from Kelowna.
