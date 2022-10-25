Two members of the Penticton Vees have been added to the NHL Central Scouting Department’s list of players to watch ahead of the 2023 entry draft.
The list ranks Bradley Nadeau as a B prospect, meaning he’s expected to go in the second or third round of the draft, and Aydar Suniev as a C prospect, meaning he’s expected to go somewhere in the fourth through sixth rounds.
Nadeau, 17, leads the B.C. Hockey League scoring race with 24 points – 10 goals and 14 assists through 11 games. His brother, Josh, is second with 20 points.
Bradley, who skates on the Vees’ top line with Josh, hails from New Brunswick and notched 46 points in 49 games last season in what was his first BCHL campaign. He’s committed to the University of Maine.
Suniev, 17, is eighth in the BCHL scoring race with 13 points – eight goals and five assists – but leads all rookies. The six-foot-one, 198-pound forward is committed to the University of Massachusetts Amherst.
Born in Russia, Suniev played three seasons with hockey academy programs across Canada before joining the Vees.
The Vees (11-0-0-0) are back on the ice tonight at the South Okanagan Events Centre for a 6:30 p.m. date with the Cranbrook Bucks (7-3-0-0)
In other Vees’ news, the BC Sports Hall of Fame announced Tuesday the 2011-2 edition of the team will be among its 2023 inductees. The squad reeled off 42 consecutive wins that season, which ended with a national championship.