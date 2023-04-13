Members of the Penticton Vees snagged four of six spots on the B.C. Hockey League’s first all-star team for the 2022-23 season.
All-stars were selected by a vote of the BCHL’s 18 team broadcasters to recognize the top players of the campaign.
On the first team, all three forward spots went to Vees: Bradly Nadeau, Josh Nadeau and Aydar Suniev. Vees goalie Luca Di Pasquo picked up the honour in net. The only non-Vees were defencemen Abram Wiebe of the Chilliwack Chiefs and Ethan Mistry of the Nanaimo Clippers.
Vees defenceman Ryan Hopkins was named to the second all-star team.
Suniev was also named to the All-Rookie Team.
Bradly Nadeau, Josh Nadeau and Suniev finished one-two-three, respectively, in the BCHL regular season scoring race.